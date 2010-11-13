The 8 Biggest Video Game Releases Ever

Call of Duty: Black Ops developed by Treyarch and published by Activision made a record $360 million in sales on the first day of its release. The game released for Windows, Xbox 360, PS3 Nintendo DS and Wii will be released in Japan later this month.



Black Ops and Acitivison have received much flak in Cuba because in it players attempt to kill Fidel Castro.

Video game hardware and software sales are down this year but the game market is doing well, with the most expensive console games in the market up 28% according to the Wall Street Journal. So here are some games that have broken first-day records in the past.

