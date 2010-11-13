The 8 Biggest Video Game Releases Ever

Call of Duty: Black Ops developed by Treyarch and published by Activision made a record $360 million in sales on the first day of its release. The game released for Windows, Xbox 360, PS3 Nintendo DS and Wii will be released in Japan later this month.
Black Ops and Acitivison have received much flak in Cuba because in it players attempt to kill Fidel Castro.
Video game hardware and software sales are down this year but the game market is doing well, with the most expensive console games in the market up 28% according to the Wall Street Journal. So here are some games that have broken first-day records in the past.
Activision's Call of Duty: Black Ops, a first-person shooter game broke record first-day sales when it first released on November 9 this year and made approximately $360 million, selling 5.6 million units in North America and the UK. This broke previous first-day sales by a $50 million margin. Activision is reportedly going to use $1 million from Black Ops sales to help veterans find jobs.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a first-person shooter game published by Activision and developed by Infinity Ward, made $310 million from 4.7 million sales in North America and UK on it's first day. Activision used $1 million from sales to assimilate to civilian life.
Grand Theft Auto IV which released April 2008, broke previous records with what was at the time a whopping $310 million on it's first day which blew away the previous first-day sales record by $140 million.
Microsoft's Halo: Reach pulled in approximately $200 million in first-day sales when it was first released in the US and Europe in September this year. It didn't beat GTA IV's impressive first-day earnings of $310 million in 2008 but it beat previous games in the franchise.
Microsoft's Halo 3, an alien killer game for the Xbox 360 which released in 2007, raked in $170 million in the first 24 hours. At the time, it broke previous records for first-day sales.
Microsoft's Halo 2 earned $125 million, selling 2.38 million units in the US and Canada, in 2004. It beat Microsoft's estimate of $100 million in initial sales.
Blizzard Entertainment's StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty sold 1.8 million copies in its first day of release in Europe and the Americas according to VGChartz. This figure accounts for physical sales as well as internet downloads of the game.
Blizzard's World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade sold 2.4 million copies in North America and Europe on the first day of it's release in 2007.
Gamers should look for sales of Need for Speed Hot Pursuit and Activision's X-Men Destiny and Transformers which look to do well.
