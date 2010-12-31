Putting Groupon's Gigantic $950 Million Raise In Context

Photo: The DEMO Conference/Flickr

In July we marveled at the fact that Zynga, which just makes Facebook games, has raised a whopping $410 million in funding.Well, today Groupon blew past Zynga with a half raised round of funding.



The group buying company disclosed it has raised $500 million, and it could raise another $450 million in the near future.

If Groupon closes $950 million in funding, its total funding would be $1.12 billion, making it the second most money raised by a startup in the last 20 years.

Earlier this year, we asked Dow Jones Venture Source to compile a list of the 20 companies with venture backing that have raised the most money in the last 20 years. The money included on the list includes investment from private equity, corporations, and individuals. Basically everything but debt, as long as the company has some venture backing.

Most companies that raised huge amounts of money in the past needed the cash for capital intensive projects.

Groupon seems to be raising money just because it can.

