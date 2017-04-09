9 trendy interior design features that could make your home more valuable

Before you sink a lot of cash on a DIY project in your home, you’d be wise to research what home features are currently in vogue, and which are on their way out.
Online real estate brokerage Redfin analysed hundreds of millions of listings to see which search terms have grown in popularity over the last six years. The features they selected grew in popularity from 2015 to 2016, though some were more in demand than others.
If you think your best bet to increasing your home’s value is to follow the trends, these would likely be your best bet.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 11.1%
According to Redfin's data, stainless-steel kitchen appliances have been popular for quite some time. Many buyers equate them with newness because of their sleek look.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 40.9%
Redfin's analysis shows that smart-home technology has dipped in popularity over recent years, but it appears to be on the rise again.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 52.7%
Quartz countertops generally require less maintenance than those made of other materials, and they're likely to last a long time.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 5.6%
Marble is also a great choice for countertops, but it's far less popular than quartz. Marble does have the benefit of being less expensive than its more trendy counterpart.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 7.5%
Built-in bars are especially popular with those homebuyers who enjoy hosting.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 61.8%
Though less of a trend than it was a few years ago, the freestanding tub is still very much in demand. It is considered more of a luxury item, since many apartments and small homes wouldn't have the space.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 19.7%
In most homes, minimalist design means an open floor plan and a neutral colour palette. As tiny homes and decluttering à la Marie Kondo have remained in vogue, the minimalist trend doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 3.6%
According to Redfin's analysis, bamboo floors are not as appealing to homebuyers anymore, and many are opting for more traditional hardwood materials.
Year-over-year increase of mentions in listings: 5.6%
It appears, according to Refin, that investing in a separate eating space may no longer be worth the money. Opt for more counterspace instead.
