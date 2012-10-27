3 Major Trends That Are Shaping The Future Of Hiring And Management [CHART]

The Boston Consulting Group put out its third annual global report on people management. They surveyed more than 4000 executives from more than 100 countries on 22 of the most important factors in developing a great workforce.



The three most important trends were managing talent — finding, attracting and keeping the very best people in an increasingly competitive environment, improving leadership development — focusing on building leaders at every level instead of grooming a few people for the C-suite, and strategic workforce planning — keeping in step with the long term trends in worker supply and demand.

This chart ranks the trends on how important executives think they’ll be in the future, and how prepared executives feel for them now:

Photo: bcg.perspectives

Find the full report here

