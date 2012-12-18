Microsoft Says These Are 12 Biggest Things That Happened To It This year

Microsoft Says: 'In February, Microsoft launched Kinect for Windows, extending the power of Kinect's breakthrough natural user interface beyond gaming to real-world applications from kinder, gentler cancer treatment for kids to a smarter, simpler way to find the perfect pair of jeans. Check out the Kinect for Windows blog to see more exciting ways people are using the power of Kinect to change the world.'

The rest of the world says: The Kinect has resulted in several 'eye-opening applications,' like Ubi Interactive's software that can transform flat surfaces into a touchscreen, and Jintronix's application that enhances physical rehabilitation for stroke patients.

In July, Alex Wilheim of The Next Web said, 'Kinect for Windows has the potential to be more than a big deal. Motion capture and voice input will drastically change the way that average folks interact with their computers -- if developers take advantage of the opportunity.'