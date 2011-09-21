The 10 Biggest New York Startup Acquisitions During This Bubble

Photo: @ariannahuff
Investment banking firm Gridley & Company put together a 45-page research report on the booming New York tech scene, which will be released tomorrow.We got our hands on an early copy and found out which tech companies have been acquired for the most money since 2008.
What it is: Dating website
Acquired by: Match.com
Acquisition date: January 20, 2011
What it is: An ad network; it also provides online shopping and purchase data to advertisers.
Acquired by: Akamai
Acquisition date: October 20, 2008
What it is: Q&A and dictionary site.
Acquired by: Summit Partners
Acquisition date: September 7, 2010
What it is: Content site and newsletter that gives fashion, food and entertainment advice to women.
Acquired by: Comcast
Acquisition date: August 5, 2008
What it is: Domain name registration
Acquired by: Web.com
Acquisition date: June 17, 2010
What it is: Job listings site
Acquired by: Monster
Acquisition date: February 2, 2010
What it is: Marketing services that increase online customer loyalty via incentives, rewards and membership offers.
Acquired by: Affinion Group
Acquisition date: January 19, 2011
What it is: An online-only news publication.
Acquired by: AOL
Acquisition date: February 2, 2011
What it is: Provides publishers with support and technology to sell advertising inventory.
Acquired by: Google
Acquisition date: June 13, 2011
*rumoured amount
What it is: Formerly known as Eyeblaster, Mediamind creates digital advertising solutions.
Acquired by: DG Fast Channel
Acquisition date: June 15, 2011
