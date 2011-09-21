The 10 Biggest New York Startup Acquisitions During This Bubble

Investment banking firm Gridley & Company put together a 45-page research report on the booming New York tech scene, which will be released tomorrow.We got our hands on an early copy and found out which tech companies have been acquired for the most money since 2008.

10. OkCupid - $90 million

What it is: Dating website

Acquired by: Match.com

Acquisition date: January 20, 2011

9. Acerno - $98 million

What it is: An ad network; it also provides online shopping and purchase data to advertisers.

Acquired by: Akamai

Acquisition date: October 20, 2008

8. Answers.com - $120 million

What it is: Q&A and dictionary site.

Acquired by: Summit Partners

Acquisition date: September 7, 2010

7. Daily Candy - $125 million

What it is: Content site and newsletter that gives fashion, food and entertainment advice to women.

Acquired by: Comcast

Acquisition date: August 5, 2008

6. Register.com - $135 million

What it is: Domain name registration

Acquired by: Web.com

Acquisition date: June 17, 2010

5. Hotjobs - $225 million

What it is: Job listings site

Acquired by: Monster

Acquisition date: February 2, 2010

4. Webloyalty - $296 million

What it is: Marketing services that increase online customer loyalty via incentives, rewards and membership offers.

Acquired by: Affinion Group

Acquisition date: January 19, 2011

3. The Huffington Post - $315 million

What it is: An online-only news publication.

Acquired by: AOL

Acquisition date: February 2, 2011

2. Admeld - $400 Million*

What it is: Provides publishers with support and technology to sell advertising inventory.

Acquired by: Google

Acquisition date: June 13, 2011

*rumoured amount

1. Mediamind - $524 million

What it is: Formerly known as Eyeblaster, Mediamind creates digital advertising solutions.

Acquired by: DG Fast Channel

Acquisition date: June 15, 2011

