Here are the 10 biggest stock exchanges in the world, ranked by market cap

Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images Traders working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange are blur in this time exposure, just before the opening bell, 11 May, 2004.

Traders increasingly turn to exchanges worldwide for round-the-clock price action.

While the London and New York stock exchanges are the world’s oldest, new firms sprang up throughout Asia and Europe in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Here are the world’s biggest stock exchanges in ascending order of market cap.

With market volatility stabilizing at heightened levels and investors monitoring price action throughout the day, stock exchanges around the world are more relevant than ever.

Traders are increasingly looking to Asian markets late Sunday afternoon to gauge whether the larger US counterparts will swing higher or decline through the week’s first session. The London and New York stock exchanges are the world’s oldest and among the most popular, but major exchanges in Asia and Europe cropped up throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Here are the 10 biggest stock exchanges in the world ranked in ascending order of market cap. Data sourced from the World Federation of Exchanges’ March report.



10. Bombay Stock Exchange

Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images A man watches share prices on a digital broadcast outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai on January 6, 2020.

Date established: July 9, 1877

Market cap: $US1.7 trillion

9. Toronto Stock Exchange

Chris Helgren/Reuters The Art Deco facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 23, 2019.

Date established: October 25, 1861

Market cap: $US2.1 trillion

8. London Stock Exchange

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Financial market figures are shown on big screens and a ticker in the main entrance at London Stock Exchange on August 29, 2019 in London, England.

Date established: January 23, 1571

Market cap: $US3.2 trillion

7. Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Zhong Zhenbin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images Guests attend the Launching Ceremony of Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect at Shenzhen Stock Exchange on December 5, 2016 in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province of China.

Date established: December 1, 1990

Market cap: $US3.5 trillion

6. Euronext

Date established: September 22, 2000

Market cap: $US3.9 trillion



5. Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Reuters/ Bobby Yip

Date established: February 3, 1891

Market cap: $US4.4 trillion

4. Shanghai Stock Exchange

Yifan Ding/Getty Images A security man wears a mask when standing in front of the front gate of Shanghai Stock Exchange Building on February 03, 2020 in Shanghai, China.

Date established: November 26, 1990

Market cap: $US4.9 trillion

3. Tokyo Stock Exchange

Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP/Getty Images The TSE Arrows market centre is seen at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo on February 26, 2020.

Date established: January 1, 2003

Market cap: $US5.7 trillion

2. Nasdaq

Noam Galai/Getty Images A view outside Nasdaq in Times Square during the coronavirus pandemic on May 13, 2020 in New York City.

Date established: February 4, 1971

Market cap: $US13.8 trillion

1. New York Stock Exchange

REUTERS/Dario Cantatore/NYSE Euronext

Date established: May 17, 1792

Market cap: $US19.3 trillion



