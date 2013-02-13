The Seven Most Legendary Moments In State Of The Union History

Although it was a written report, Abraham Lincoln delivered an enduring message to Congress in the midst of the Civil War, and dedicated a substantial portion to addressing slavery:

'One section of our country believes slavery is right and ought to be extended, while the other believes it is wrong and ought not to be extended,' Lincoln wrote.

While he addressed other topics throughout, Lincoln returned to this central issue as he closed, paving the way for the Emancipation Proclamation:

'Fellow-citizens, we can not escape history. We of this Congress and this Administration will be remembered in spite of ourselves. No personal significance or insignificance can spare one or another of us. The fiery trial through which we pass will light us down in honour or dishonor to the latest generation. We say we are for the Union. The world will not forget that we say this. We know how to save the Union. The world knows we do know how to save it. We, even we here, hold the power and bear the responsibility. In giving freedom to the slave we assure freedom to the free--honorable alike in what we give and what we preserve. We shall nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of earth.'