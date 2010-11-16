ATTENTION MUNI INVESTORS: These 15 States Have Bulging Budget Gaps For Next Year

The state budget crisis will continue next year, and it could be worse than ever. That’s part of what’s freaking out muni investors, who last week dumped them like they haven’t in ages.



States face a $112.3 billion gap for next year, according to the centre on Budget and Policy Priorities. If the shortfall grows during the year — as it does in most years — FY2012 will approach the record $191 billion gap of 2010. Remember, with each successive shortfall state budgets have become more bare.

Things could be especially bad if House Republicans push through a plan to cut off non-security discretionary funding for states, opening an additional $32 billion gap.

