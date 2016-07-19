These are the 10 biggest stars on YouTube

There seem to be endless channels on YouTube, the site that’s been around for over 10 years now offers something for everyone.
There are videos and entire channels dedicated to gaming, toys, food, beauty, lifestyle, and any other number of topics.
Some of the most watched people on the site never even show their faces on camera. The ever popular toy review channels feature only hands unwrapping and displaying toys for kids and gaming channels focus on video games, not the person playing them.
The most popular channels and people on the site frequently fall under these categories and rack up billions of views. Based on data from VidStatsX here are the 10 most-viewed YouTube channels started and run by ordinary people.
10. Ryan ToysReview has only been around for a year and a half but is already one of the most-viewed channels on YouTube.
Views: 5.6 billion+
The idea behind this channel is toy reviews for kids by a kid. Ryan is only five years old but he has amassed a huge following with the help of his parents and aunt who help make the videos. His videos feature all kinds of toys, adventures, and sometimes even science experiments.
Views: 5.7 billion +
Ian Hecox and Daniel Padila started the Smosh channel in 2005. They started the channel with videos of the two of them joking around and lip syncing to theme songs. They then moved on to comedy and built an empire, that now includes many more people.
Views: 5.9 billion +
The channel features five kids, all born within 39 months of one another, and their parents, Kristine and Matt, doing challenges, going fun places, reviewing toys, playing games, and more. They post videos every day and according to their channel their mottos is 'fun with the family, every day.'
7. PopularMMOs is run by a man named Pat who started his channel for fun. He makes videos of MMOs, or massively multiplayer online games.
Views: 6 billion+
The channel is mostly videos of Pat playing Minecraft and doing challenges in the game. He made the switch to Minecraft after someone else suggested he try out the game. His fiancé, Jen, is featured in many of his videos but she also has a channel called GamingWithJen.
Views: 6.3 billion +
This channel is also a toy channel, with a focus on learning, singing, dancing, and surprises according to the about page on YouTube. Like many other channels, the people behind the videos are anonymous and viewers only see hands in addition to the toys on screen.
Views: 6.3 billion +
This channel posts videos frequently, if not daily. It has the usual toy reviews that show the toys being unwrapped or unboxed and then shows upclose on screen for kids, but nobody talks during the videos. A Facebook page the YouTube account links to says someone named Marcelo from Florida is behind the videos.
Views: 7.5 billion views +
The channel shows gameplay and challenges in Minecraft and other free online games with commentary from Middleton who is from the UK. He adds humour to his commentary to make it more interesting for viewers.
Views: 8.5 billion +
The animations are bright and fun and the tunes are peppy. They're perfect for keeping the attention of young children while teaching them simultaneously. The channel, run by a couple out of the UK, posts at least two new videos every week.
Views: 11.2 billion +
The channel features videos of a woman who reviews toys and dolls for children. The videos follow the classic 'unboxing' model. Her identity is unknown but she has a slight accent in which she explains her every move in the videos. She shows and explains the toys in detail for the kids the channel aims to entertain.
Views: 12.5 billion +
Felix Kjellberg is the man behind the game commentary channel that has evolved to include vlogs since the Swedish gamer started back in 2010. He now makes millions of dollars annually and is wildly popular worldwide. He was one of the first people to make gaming videos, and has inspired others to pursue similar paths.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.