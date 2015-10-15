Here's who is going to get rich from the Square IPO

Square’s long-awaited IPO is going to make a lot of money for its founders, investors and early employees.

The value of the IPO has yet to be determined, but Square’s private market valuation is $US6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Jack Dorsey, Square’s cofounder and CEO, currently holds more than 70 million shares in the company, which makes him the biggest shareholder.

Dorsey has given back 20 per cent of his equity to Square, and he’s not stopping there.

Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures could also see some nice returns, as one of the company’s top shareholders.

Here’s the list of major shareholders in Square that stand to make big bucks when it goes public.

James McKelvey, the other co-founder of Square Wikipedia commons Total shares owned: 27,345,120 Company share: 9.4% McKelvey co-founded Square with Dorsey in 2009. He's since served on the board of directors for the payments company while Dorsey has been in charge of its day-to-day. Rizvi Traverse http://www.rizvitraverse.com/portfolio/ Total company shares owned: 15,635,104 Company share: 5.4% Rizvi Traverse Management has a thing for Dorsey's companies. The firm invested both in Twitter and Square and stands to win big from both. Roelof Botha, Sequoia Capital Brian Ach/Getty Total company shares owned: 15,728,310 Company share: 5.4% The venture capitalist, who was an early backer of YouTube and Tumblr, joined the Square board of directors in 2011. Mary Meeker, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers KPCB Total shares owned: 8,623,410 Company share: 3% Meeker joined the board six months after Botha in June 2011. Sarah Friar, Square CFO YouTube/Screenshot Total shares owned: 3,900,00 Company share: 1.3% The only non-venture capitalist or founder on the list, Friar joined Square in July 2012 to serve as its CFO. Before that she had been at Salesforce and Goldman Sachs.

