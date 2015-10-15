Here's who is going to get rich from the Square IPO

Square’s long-awaited IPO is going to make a lot of money for its founders, investors and early employees.
The value of the IPO has yet to be determined, but Square’s private market valuation is $US6 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Jack Dorsey, Square’s cofounder and CEO, currently holds more than 70 million shares in the company, which makes him the biggest shareholder.
Dorsey has given back 20 per cent of his equity to Square, and he’s not stopping there.
Vinod Khosla of Khosla Ventures could also see some nice returns, as one of the company’s top shareholders.
Here’s the list of major shareholders in Square that stand to make big bucks when it goes public.
Total shares owned: 27,345,120
Company share: 9.4%
McKelvey co-founded Square with Dorsey in 2009. He's since served on the board of directors for the payments company while Dorsey has been in charge of its day-to-day.
Total company shares owned: 15,635,104
Company share: 5.4%
Rizvi Traverse Management has a thing for Dorsey's companies. The firm invested both in Twitter and Square and stands to win big from both.
Total company shares owned: 15,728,310
Company share: 5.4%
The venture capitalist, who was an early backer of YouTube and Tumblr, joined the Square board of directors in 2011.
Total shares owned: 8,623,410
Company share: 3%
Meeker joined the board six months after Botha in June 2011.
