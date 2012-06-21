11 Sporting Events That Conspiracy Theorists Think Were Rigged

Photo: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Manny Pacquiao-Timothy Bradley decision brought conspiracy theorists out of the woodwork more than any sporting event in years.And it’s easy to understand why — it was an inexplicable upset in a sport with a long history of shadiness.



But it’s not just boxing that invites this sort of talk.

No matter how transparent or legitimate, every league has its myths.

By our count, the Olympics is home to the most controversies.

But the big-three American sports aren’t far behind.

