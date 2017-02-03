Here's who is going to get rich from the Snap IPO

Surfer and Snapchat content creator Danny Berk (L) snapchats with Singer John Lindahl (R). Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Snap’s hotly-anticipated IPO is going to make a lot of money for its founders, investors and early employees.

The value of the IPO has yet to be determined, but Snap’s private market valuation is around AUD$26.17 billion.

Snap’s cofounders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy own the most shares.

Benchmark could also see some nice returns, as one of the company’s top shareholders.

Here’s the list of major shareholders (owning more than $1.31 million shares in Snap that stand to make big bucks when it goes public.

Evan Spiegel, Snap cofounder and CEO Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time Inc. % of total voting power: 44.3% Class A shares: 113,164,485

Class A % owned: 21.8% Class B shares: 5,862,410

Class B % owned: 2% Class C shares: 107,943,924

Class C % owned: 50% Evan Spiegel launched Snapchat with Bobby Murphy in September 2011. Described as a product visionary to rival Steve Jobs, Spiegel holds the title of CEO at the company and has set up its share structure so he and Murphy will retain control in the future too. Bobby Murphy, Snap cofounder and CTO Jemal Countess / Getty Images % of total voting power: 44.3% Class A shares: 113,164,485 Class A % owned: 21.8% Class B shares: 5,862,410

Class B % owned: 2% Class C shares: 107,943,924

Class C % owned: 50% Murphy and Spiegel were frat brothers at Stanford when they cofounded the app and have grown it to a company much larger than just disappearing messages. While Spiegel is described as a product genius, it is Murphy who is leading a lot of Snap's cutting edge work in its Snap Labs division. Benchmark TechCrunch Disrupt 2013/Flickr. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 % of total voting power: 2.7% Class A shares: 65,799,720 Class A % owned: 12.7% Class B shares: 65,799,720 Class B % owned: 22.8% Benchmark is the largest venture shareholder in Snapchat, thanks to the round it lead in 2013. 'We believe that Snapchat can become one of the most important mobile companies in the world,' Benchmark's Mitch Lasky wrote in a blog post at the time of the deal. Lightspeed Venture Partners Lightspeed Jeremy Liew is a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners who found hot startups like Snapchat and Whisper before everyone else. % of total voting power: 1.8% Class A shares: 43,314,760 Class A % owned: 8.3% Class B shares: 43,314,760 Class B % owned: 15% Lightstpeed's Barry Eggers first heard about Snapchat from his daughter. Jeremy Liew sent Spiegel a message on Facebook about meeting up, right at the time when the company was about to run out out of money to pay the server bills. Liew flew to LA and wrote Snapchat its very first check. Timothy Sehn Snapchat % of total voting power: <1% Class A shares: 3,373,332 Class A % owned: <1% Class B shares: 3,373,332 Class B % owned:<1% Since joining in 2013, Timothy Sehn grew Snapchat's software engineering team by more than 10x. Before joining Snapchat as its VP of Engineering, Sehn spent over a decade at Amazon, where he started as a software developer intern and left as an engineering director. Michael Lynton David McNew/Getty % of total voting power: <1% Class A shares: 1,509,820 Class A % owned: <1% Class B shares:

1,509,820 Class B % owned:<1% Former Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton stepped down from his position to focus on another role as Chairman of Snap Inc. Lynton has been a trusted adviser to Snap's Evan Spiegel and on the board of Snapchat's parent company since 2013. Imran Khan Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Imran Khan, Chief Strategy Office of Snapchat, speaks the Financo CEO Forum 2016 on January 18, 2016 in New York City. % of total voting power: <1% Class A shares: 1,418,868 Class A % owned: <1% Class B shares: 1,418,868

Class B % owned:<1% Imran Khan jumped from the banking world to the tech world in January 2015 when he joined Snap as its Chief Strategy Officer. His connections have already helped Snap get a $262 million investment from Alibaba -- he was the lead banker for the Chinese retail company's IPO -- and Snap raised an additional $2.36 billion in May 2016. One of Spiegel's direct reports, Khan's main job at Snap is to lead its strategy and help chart its path to IPO.

