The No. 1 sign your boss secretly hates you

Like it or not, your relationship with your boss can make or break your career.

They’re the person who makes decisions regarding promotions and pay raises, reviews your performances, and plays a significant role in your overall happiness at work. So, it’s important to know where you stand — and if it’s on their bad side, you’ll want to turn things around.

The problem is, it’s not always easy to figure out how your boss feels about you.

There are a lot of signs that can tell you whether they love or loathe you, but many of those behaviours could just be the result of a terrible management style.

However, Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and the author of “Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant: How to Manage Childish Boss Behaviour and Thrive in Your Job,” says there’s one sign that you can almost always rely on: a bad gut feeling.

If you feel like your boss doesn’t like you, of course there’s always a chance it’s just in your head. But it can also be true, says Taylor.

“Emotional intelligence is your number one tool in reading your boss’s feelings toward you, and knowing what to do about it. Your gut instincts are usually spot on and highly complex,” she says. “In this case, they’re based on your internal analysis of the many other signs your heart and mind have synthesized.”

