The No. 1 sign you can afford to move to New York City

Phil Roeder/Flickr Can you afford to move to NYC? If you’ve built up your savings account, you’re on the right track.

Moving to New York City is expensive.

Living in the city comes with a notoriously high cost of living, with rent prices sitting well above the national average. The average one bedroom will run you $3,200 per month compared with just $1,158 a month in the US overall. Not to mention that even for the elevated price, apartments in the big city tend to be much smaller than the rest of the country.

And while it can be affordable, not everyone can make the jump.

So how can you tell if you can actually afford to pack up and head to the big city without going bankrupt?

The top sign that you’re financially ready to move is if you can cover the cost of the move and still maintain a savings account.

“You want to know that you at least have something in savings,” Mary Beth Storjohann, a certified financial planner and CEO and founder of Workable Wealth, told Business Insider.

Storjohann goes on to explain that you want to have peace of mind that you’ll be able to cover the cost of the move and be able to survive in the city right away — without draining your emergency fund.

More often than not, that means you need to be willing to cut back, whether that’s finding a roommate or cooking your meals at home. “You’re clear on what it’s going to cost you to either have your own apartment or have roommates, and you’re willing to adjust your lifestyle in order to make those things happen,” she says.

It comes down to knowing your budget and being realistic about how to make it work without spending every penny you have.

“As long as you can save and you have something saved up, you’re good to go,” Storjohann says. “It’s just knowing your priorities. I’m not going to tell you to get out of debt before you move — if you’re still paying off your bills and doing those things, then don’t put your life on hold. But know you have to put some of your goals on hold.”

