Not A Single One Of The World's Biggest Shopping Malls Is Located In America

America, with its endless suburban sprawl and love of food courts, is mall country.But it’s no longer home to a single one of the 10 biggest malls in the world, according to the latest statistics from building data provider Emporis.

These days, nine of the 10 biggest malls in the world are located in Asia, and the two biggest are in China.

That doesn’t mean these mega-malls are bustling; China’s New South Mall, the biggest of them all, is notoriously void of retailers and has been classified as a “dead mall,” according to Emporis.

Unlike the sprawling retail complex of earlier times, today’s mega-malls are “lifestyle centres” with recreational and cultural activities.

Emporis’s rankings are based on the gross leasable area, or the area used for revenue-generating activities.

#8 The West Edmonton Mall in Edmonton, Canada, has 3,767,368 square feet of leasable retail space.

#7 The Dubai Mall in Dubai, UAE has 3,769,995 square feet of leasable retail space.

#6 (tie) Cevahir Mall in Istanbul, Turkey, has 4,520,842 square feet of leasable retail space.

#6 (tie) The Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has 4,520,842 square feet of leasable retail space.

#6 (tie) The Persian Gulf Complex in Shiraz, Iran has 4,520,842 square feet of leasable retail space.

#5 CentralWorld in Bangkok, Thailand has 4,623,099 square feet of leasable retail space.

#4 1 Utama in Selangor, Malaysia has 5,005,218 square feet of leasable retail space.

#3 SM City North Edsa in Quezon City, Philippines has 5,197,655 square feet of leasable retail space.

#2 Golden Resources Mall in Beijing, China has 6,000,008 square feet of leasable retail space.

#1 New South China Mall in Dongguan, China has 6,459,993 square feet of leasable retail space.

BONUS: In comparison, America's largest mall in terms of retail area, King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township, Pa. has 2,793,200 square feet of leasable retail space.

