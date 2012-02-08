Not A Single One Of The World's Biggest Shopping Malls Is Located In America

Photo: CentralWorld/Emporis

America, with its endless suburban sprawl and love of food courts, is mall country.But it’s no longer home to a single one of the 10 biggest malls in the world, according to the latest statistics from building data provider Emporis.



These days, nine of the 10 biggest malls in the world are located in Asia, and the two biggest are in China.

That doesn’t mean these mega-malls are bustling; China’s New South Mall, the biggest of them all, is notoriously void of retailers and has been classified as a “dead mall,” according to Emporis.

Unlike the sprawling retail complex of earlier times, today’s mega-malls are “lifestyle centres” with recreational and cultural activities.

Emporis’s rankings are based on the gross leasable area, or the area used for revenue-generating activities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.