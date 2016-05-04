NASA is working on the universe's biggest pair of shades to better study distant planets

For every star in the sky, there is at least one exoplanet in its orbit. The problem? Stars can be billions of times brighter than the planets scientists are trying to study, making them hard to see.

To fix this, NASA is developing the known universe’s biggest pair of sunglasses: the Starshade. Its job is to block out enough light from distant stars to study nearby planets.

Story and editing by Ben Nigh

