The Biggest RVs On The Market

Whether driving on a road trip or camping in a park, if you’re travelling in a Recreational Vehicle (RV) you can expect space to feel tight. To really enjoy your time travelling, you’ll want a spacious vehicle to fit the whole family.

We compiled a list of the biggest RVs currently on the market, thanks to the experts at FindTheBest. They looked at sleeping capacity, length, and interior height to determine which massive RVs would make the cut.

2014 Winnebago Minnie Winnie & Minnie Winnie Premier

1. 2014 Winnebago Minnie Winnie & Minnie Winnie Premier

This Winnebago has three beds, a kitchen, bathroom, and dining table, and can sleep up to eight people.

The 2014 Thor Motor Coach Chateau Super C also sleeps eight people and features a private, closed off bedroom area with two closets. The freshwater tank holds up to 75 gallons, so water will last long without causing inconveniences.

The Chateau Super C and Four Winds Super C are nearly identical in size and layout. Both RVs sleep eight people, are 34 feet in length, and 82 inches in interior height.

The Coachmen Freelander is 28 feet in length and sleeps seven people. It includes basic RV features like day and night shades, air conditioning, and heating.

2014 Coachmen Leprechaun

5. 2014 Coachmen Leprechaun (450 Ford)

The Coachmen Leprechaun is just five inches longer than the Freelander, with similar layout and design. The bathrooms in these RVs have standing showers, skylights, toilets, and sinks.

Sleeping arrangements on the 2014 Forest River Georgetown XL include one queen sized bed, two twin beds, and a pull out sofa. Other bonus features are LED lighting, and ceiling vent fans.

The Fleetwood Expedition is the longest RV around at 38 feet and 7.5 inches. The kitchen area is spacious, with a microwave, oven, and 3-burner stove to cook with.

The Thor Motor Coach A.C.E. is 28 feet long and 84 inches tall inside. There are multiple interior decorating options, and the external body is made out of fibreglass, which is typically easier to repair.

