Search

The 21 biggest scandals of the British royal family

Caroline Praderio,Mikhaila Friel,Talia Lakritz
Royals
Royal life isn’t always easy. CTR/ Star Max/ AP Images
  • King Edward VIII rejected the crown so he could marry a divorced American woman.
  • In 1995, Diana sat down for a tell-all solo interview and talked about Prince Charles’ affair.
  • Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles.
King Edward VIII rejected the crown in 1936 so he could marry a divorced American woman.
Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII pose for a photo
Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII. Len Putnam/AP
Directly after his father died in 1936, Edward VIII took the throne. Less than a year later, he renounced it. 

That’s because he had fallen hard for Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who’d already been divorced once and was working through her second. His proposal of marriage caused social and political uproar, since the Church of England technically forbade Edward from marrying someone who’d been divorced. Eventually, Edward was forced to abdicate. 

“I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King […] without the help and support of the woman I love,” he said in a radio address to the nation in December 1936.

Edward and Simpson married in 1937 and stayed together until Edward’s death in 1972. (And she wasn’t the only commoner who married into royalty.)

Princess Margaret fell in love with a married man.
Captain Peter Townsend stands behind Princess Margaret.
Captain Peter Townsend stands behind Princess Margaret. AP
Captain Peter Townsend was a Royal Air Force officer who served as an equerry – essentially an attendant to the royal family. He spent a great deal of time with Margaret, and before long, the two fell in love. The only problem was that he was married. 

Things got even more scandalous in 1953 when Townsend divorced his wife and proposed to Margaret. But the rules of the Church of England forbade such a marriage. (After all, Margaret’s uncle Edward VIII had to relinquish the throne in order to marry a divorcee.) 

The relationship came to a heartbreaking close in 1955 when they called off the engagement. There was simply no way for Captain Townsend and Princess Margaret to have a happy ending. 

Her eventual marriage to a different man ended in a high-profile divorce.
Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong Jones in 1960.
Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong Jones in 1960. AP
Not long after calling things off with Townsend, Margaret married photographer Anthony Armstrong Jones. (It was the first royal wedding to ever be televised!)

A few years later, their union became a source of “growing public ridicule,” according to the New York Times. They fought in public, Margaret took long vacations without her husband, and rumors swirled around her close friendship with a man 17 years her junior. 

In 1976, the couple announced their separation, and two years later, they were officially divorced. Margaret became the first royal to divorce since Henry VIII, who reigned way back in the 1500s.

Princess Diana and an alleged lover were secretly recorded on the phone.
A side by side image of Princess Diana and James Gilbey.
Princess Diana and James Gilbey. Kimimasa Mayama/Reuters; David Jones/AP
In 1992 — while Prince Charles and Princess Diana were still married — media outlets published the transcript of a conversation between Diana and an alleged lover named James Gilbey. In the conversation, Gilbey told Diana that he loved her and called her by the pet name “Squidgy” 53 times. That’s how the scandal earned the memorable moniker “Squidgygate.”

Later, in an interview, Diana confirmed that the conversation was real, but denied that it was adulterous in nature. 

The same thing happened to Diana’s husband, Prince Charles.
Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles in 1999.
Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles in 1999. Alistair Grant/AP
Not long after Diana’s leaked phone call, Prince Charles (Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son) had one of his own. 

An Australian magazine published the transcript of a call between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles — a longtime married friend. The transcript all but confirmed what many rumors had postulated: That Charles and Camilla were romantically involved. 

In one of the more confounding parts of the conversation, the couple jokes about Charles turning into a tampon in order to “live inside” Camilla’s trousers. 

Later that year, Charles and Diana announced their separation

Then Diana gave a bombshell TV interview — and the marriage finally collapsed for good.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana looking away from each other in 1992.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1992. AP
In 1995, Diana sat down for a tell-all solo interview with journalist Martin Bashir to talk about the immense pressures of public life and her struggles with self-harm, postpartum depression, and bulimia. She also revealed that she knew about Charles’ affair with Camilla. (“There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she famously quipped.) And Diana even admitted that she’d been unfaithful to Charles, saying that she had been “in love” with James Hewitt, her riding instructor. 

More recently, the BBC interview itself has since come under scrutiny. An article in the Sunday Times in 2020 alleged that Bashir manipulated Diana into doing the interview by showing her brother, Charles Spencer, fake bank statements that purported to show the media had been paying royal associates for information about her. A 2021 inquiry concluded that Bashir acted in a “deceitful” way, and the BBC and Bashir apologized.

A few weeks after the interview, the Queen herself urged her son and daughter-in-law to divorce, and the following year, they made it official. Charles and Camilla, on the other hand, wed in 2005 and are still together.

Princess Anne divorced her husband and married a member of the royal staff.
Mark Phillips and Princess Anne smile in 1976.
Mark Phillips and Princess Anne in 1976. AP
Princess Anne, the only daughter of current Queen Elizabeth II, married Olympic equestrian Mark Phillips in 1973. But the couple spent large swaths of time apart and didn’t appear to be happy — People magazine described the marriage as a “joyless sham.”

Then, in spring 1989, a British newspaper obtained stolen copies of letters written to Anne by one of her equerries — a British naval officer named Timothy Laurence. Though the content of the letters wasn’t made public, tabloids described them as “extremely intimate” and “too hot to handle.”

In 1992, Anne announced that she was divorcing Phillips — and that she planned to marry Laurence. The two have been together ever since. 

Paparazzi caught Sarah Ferguson in a compromising “toe-licking” incident.
Sarah Ferguson in 1988.
Sarah Ferguson in 1988. John Redman/AP
Sarah Ferguson (popularly known as “Fergie”) married Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew in 1986. 

Six years later, scandal erupted: Paparazzi photographers captured Fergie vacationing with an American financial advisor named John Bryan. In one photo — an image quickly plastered on the front page of The Sun — Bryan appeared to be licking Fergie’s foot. 

Things didn’t go very well after that. Fergie and Andrew separated in 1992 (the same year as Charles and Diana!) and divorced in 1996. 

Later, Fergie was accused of taking a $633,000 bribe.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wave to the crowd on their wedding day in 1986.
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew on their wedding day in 1986. AP
Fergie’s marital drama didn’t end after the divorce. In 2010, a News of the World journalist posed as a businessman and said he got Fergie to accept a £500,00 (about $633,000) bribe in exchange for access to her ex-husband. 

A video recording of their meeting was released to the media, and Fergie later apologized, saying she’d made a “serious lapse in judgment.”

Prince Harry spent a day (yes, a single day) in rehab.
The clinic Prince Harry attended in 2002.
The clinic Prince Harry attended in 2002. Sion Touhig/Getty Images
After admitting to his father that he’d tried marijuana, a 17-year-old Prince Harry spent a day at the Featherstone Lodge rehabilitation center in London.

A statement from the royal family said Harry had agreed to visit the clinic “to learn about the possible consequences of starting to take cannabis.”

He was also photographed wearing a Nazi costume.
A front page article in the Sun shows Prince Harry in a Nazi costume
The costume made headlines around the world. Adam Butler/AP
In January 2005, British paper The Sun published a front-page photo of Harry wearing a Nazi armband, apparently at a costume party.

The prince, who was 20 at the time, quickly released a statement of apology that read: “Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume.”

In 2012, Prince Harry got naked at a private party in Las Vegas, and someone leaked the photos to The Sun.
Prince Harry at an event in 2012
Prince Harry in 2012. Sang Tan/AP
The British tabloid published the naked photos of the prince in 2012, which were taken by another party-goer during a game of strip billiards in his hotel suite.

According to an anonymous source who was in attendance, the prince’s security team appeared to be aware that people were taking photos. 

“No one asked for our phones or anything about us when we arrived at the party,” the source told The Sun. “It was obvious people were taking pictures.”

That same year, Closer Magazine published a photo of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless on its cover.
Kate Middleton at an event
They sued the company and won. WPA Pool/Getty Images
At the time the pictures were taken, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were staying in a private holiday home owned by the Queen’s nephew, Viscount Linley.

After the couple won a lawsuit against the company, Closer was ordered to pay $118,000 in damages to Will and Kate in 2017.

Meghan Markle walked herself down the aisle after her father was caught staging paparazzi photos in the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry.
Meghan Markle walks herself down the aisle at her wedding to Prince Harry
Meghan Markle walks herself down the aisle. WPA Pool/Getty Images
Thomas Markle’s no-show at the royal wedding was thought to be due to his poor health, as he suffered a heart attack just days before Harry and Markle tied the knot in Windsor back in May 2018.

However, in the year that followed, Thomas and the duchess appeared to have a strained relationship, with Thomas even speaking out against his daughter in several interviews with British tabloids.

In 2011, Prince Andrew resigned from his job because of seedy friendships.
Prince Andrew in 2012.
Prince Andrew in 2012. Sang Tan/AP
Prince Andrew served as the UK’s trade envoy from 2001 through 2011, when he stepped down due to mounting criticism over some of his personal relationships. Namely, he was close friends with American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. 

This would not be the end of the matter, however.

He stepped back from his royal duties altogether in 2019 after new allegations surfaced regarding his relationship with Epstein, culminating in a disastrous BBC interview.
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts.
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, then known as Virginia Roberts. Florida Southern District Court
Virginia Roberts, pictured with Andrew above, accused Epstein of forcing her to have sex with the prince when she was just 17 years old, back in 2001. 

The allegations from a 2015 defamation case resurfaced in the media as the case became unsealed. Prince Andrew has denied the claims, and a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace “emphatically denied” the allegations in an August 2019 statement provided to Insider.

Four days after a catastrophic interview with “BBC Newsnight” where he spoke about his friendship with Epstein, Prince Andrew announced he would step down from his royal duties.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Markle launched a lawsuit against British newspaper the Mail on Sunday after it published a private letter she wrote to her father.
A split image of Thomas Markle (left) and Meghan Markle.
Thomas (left) and Meghan Markle. GMB ; Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Markle sued the publication over the misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2008 after it published excerpts from the letter earlier this year. She won the lawsuit in February.

“I share this victory with each of you — because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better,” Markle said in a statement.

A judge later rejected the publisher’s application for permission to appeal but said it can take the application to the Court of Appeals. The publisher, Associated Newspapers, said it would.

After months of rumors, Harry and Markle announced they were taking a “step back” from royal life in 2020.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at an event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior royals. Star Max/AP
The announcement said they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” They also wrote that they would split their time between North America and the UK.

The royal communications office followed up with a statement of their own

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the Queen’s statement read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The couple carried out their last official royal engagement at the annual Commonwealth Day service in London in March 2020. They later bought a home in California.

In March 2021, Markle and Harry gave a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey about their rift with the royal family, revealing one bombshell after another.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Getty Images
The two-hour primetime special was full of stunning revelations.

Markle told Winfrey that Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower girl dress and not the other way around, as had been reported in tabloids. She also said members of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born, and The Firm told them that Archie wouldn’t receive a title or security, breaking from protocol. She also opened up about having suicidal thoughts amid constant tabloid criticism and racism, and said a senior member of the royal institution wouldn’t let her seek help.

Harry revealed that his family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, and that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls before they announced they were stepping back from the royal family. He also said that it hurts that the royal family never acknowledged tabloids’ racist treatment of Meghan Markle, and that none of the royal family members have reached out to apologize for the reasons he felt he had to leave.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. 

“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Before the interview aired, Buckingham Palace announced they were investigating claims that Markle bullied members of the royal staff — but no such investigations had been publicly made into Prince Andrew’s involvement with Epstein.
A split image of Meghan Markle (left) and Prince Andrew.
Meghan Markle (left) and Prince Andrew. Max Mumby/Getty Images ; Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
The Times of London reported that Markle bullied two senior staff members during her time with the royal family. 

Buckingham Palace released a statement days before Markle and Harry’s tell-all interview saying that they were “very concerned” about the allegations, and that their HR team was investigating the claims.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied the claims to The Times, saying that the allegations were intended to undermine Prince Harry and Markle’s interview with Oprah, calling it a “calculated smear campaign.”

While the palace launched an investigation into allegations that Markle bullied royal staff, no such investigations were publicly made by the palace when Prince Andrew faced scrutiny over his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Royal biographers accused the palace of having double standards.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles and will defend himself from sexual-assault allegations as a private citizen instead of a royal.
Prince Andrew in a military uniform
Prince Andrew. Christopher Furlong – WPA Pool/Getty Images
In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre Roberts filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault. 

She alleges that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17. 

The day after US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the duke’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit was “denied in all respects,” Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Andrew would no longer hold his royal patronages and military titles.

“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement sent to Insider. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

About the Author
Caroline Praderio,Mikhaila Friel,Talia Lakritz