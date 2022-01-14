The 21 biggest scandals of the British royal family

King Edward VIII rejected the crown in 1936 so he could marry a divorced American woman.

That’s because he had fallen hard for Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who’d already been divorced once and was working through her second. His proposal of marriage caused social and political uproar, since the Church of England technically forbade Edward from marrying someone who’d been divorced. Eventually, Edward was forced to abdicate.

“I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King […] without the help and support of the woman I love,” he said in a radio address to the nation in December 1936.

Edward and Simpson married in 1937 and stayed together until Edward’s death in 1972. (And she wasn’t the only commoner who married into royalty.)