The 21 biggest scandals of the British royal family

- King Edward VIII rejected the crown so he could marry a divorced American woman.
- In 1995, Diana sat down for a tell-all solo interview and talked about Prince Charles’ affair.
- Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles.
That’s because he had fallen hard for Wallis Simpson, an American socialite who’d already been divorced once and was working through her second. His proposal of marriage caused social and political uproar, since the Church of England technically forbade Edward from marrying someone who’d been divorced. Eventually, Edward was forced to abdicate.
“I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King […] without the help and support of the woman I love,” he said in a radio address to the nation in December 1936.
Edward and Simpson married in 1937 and stayed together until Edward’s death in 1972. (And she wasn’t the only commoner who married into royalty.)
Things got even more scandalous in 1953 when Townsend divorced his wife and proposed to Margaret. But the rules of the Church of England forbade such a marriage. (After all, Margaret’s uncle Edward VIII had to relinquish the throne in order to marry a divorcee.)
The relationship came to a heartbreaking close in 1955 when they called off the engagement. There was simply no way for Captain Townsend and Princess Margaret to have a happy ending.
A few years later, their union became a source of “growing public ridicule,” according to the New York Times. They fought in public, Margaret took long vacations without her husband, and rumors swirled around her close friendship with a man 17 years her junior.
In 1976, the couple announced their separation, and two years later, they were officially divorced. Margaret became the first royal to divorce since Henry VIII, who reigned way back in the 1500s.
Later, in an interview, Diana confirmed that the conversation was real, but denied that it was adulterous in nature.
An Australian magazine published the transcript of a call between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles — a longtime married friend. The transcript all but confirmed what many rumors had postulated: That Charles and Camilla were romantically involved.
In one of the more confounding parts of the conversation, the couple jokes about Charles turning into a tampon in order to “live inside” Camilla’s trousers.
Later that year, Charles and Diana announced their separation.
More recently, the BBC interview itself has since come under scrutiny. An article in the Sunday Times in 2020 alleged that Bashir manipulated Diana into doing the interview by showing her brother, Charles Spencer, fake bank statements that purported to show the media had been paying royal associates for information about her. A 2021 inquiry concluded that Bashir acted in a “deceitful” way, and the BBC and Bashir apologized.
A few weeks after the interview, the Queen herself urged her son and daughter-in-law to divorce, and the following year, they made it official. Charles and Camilla, on the other hand, wed in 2005 and are still together.
Then, in spring 1989, a British newspaper obtained stolen copies of letters written to Anne by one of her equerries — a British naval officer named Timothy Laurence. Though the content of the letters wasn’t made public, tabloids described them as “extremely intimate” and “too hot to handle.”
In 1992, Anne announced that she was divorcing Phillips — and that she planned to marry Laurence. The two have been together ever since.
Six years later, scandal erupted: Paparazzi photographers captured Fergie vacationing with an American financial advisor named John Bryan. In one photo — an image quickly plastered on the front page of The Sun — Bryan appeared to be licking Fergie’s foot.
Things didn’t go very well after that. Fergie and Andrew separated in 1992 (the same year as Charles and Diana!) and divorced in 1996.
A video recording of their meeting was released to the media, and Fergie later apologized, saying she’d made a “serious lapse in judgment.”
A statement from the royal family said Harry had agreed to visit the clinic “to learn about the possible consequences of starting to take cannabis.”
The prince, who was 20 at the time, quickly released a statement of apology that read: “Prince Harry has apologised for any offence or embarrassment he has caused. He realises it was a poor choice of costume.”
According to an anonymous source who was in attendance, the prince’s security team appeared to be aware that people were taking photos.
“No one asked for our phones or anything about us when we arrived at the party,” the source told The Sun. “It was obvious people were taking pictures.”
After the couple won a lawsuit against the company, Closer was ordered to pay $118,000 in damages to Will and Kate in 2017.
However, in the year that followed, Thomas and the duchess appeared to have a strained relationship, with Thomas even speaking out against his daughter in several interviews with British tabloids.
This would not be the end of the matter, however.
The allegations from a 2015 defamation case resurfaced in the media as the case became unsealed. Prince Andrew has denied the claims, and a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace “emphatically denied” the allegations in an August 2019 statement provided to Insider.
Four days after a catastrophic interview with “BBC Newsnight” where he spoke about his friendship with Epstein, Prince Andrew announced he would step down from his royal duties.
Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.
“I share this victory with each of you — because we all deserve justice and truth, and we all deserve better,” Markle said in a statement.
A judge later rejected the publisher’s application for permission to appeal but said it can take the application to the Court of Appeals. The publisher, Associated Newspapers, said it would.
The royal communications office followed up with a statement of their own.
“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the Queen’s statement read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”
The couple carried out their last official royal engagement at the annual Commonwealth Day service in London in March 2020. They later bought a home in California.
Markle told Winfrey that Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower girl dress and not the other way around, as had been reported in tabloids. She also said members of the royal family had “concerns and conversations” about how dark Archie’s skin would be before he was born, and The Firm told them that Archie wouldn’t receive a title or security, breaking from protocol. She also opened up about having suicidal thoughts amid constant tabloid criticism and racism, and said a senior member of the royal institution wouldn’t let her seek help.
Harry revealed that his family cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020, and that Prince Charles stopped taking his phone calls before they announced they were stepping back from the royal family. He also said that it hurts that the royal family never acknowledged tabloids’ racist treatment of Meghan Markle, and that none of the royal family members have reached out to apologize for the reasons he felt he had to leave.
Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen.
“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.
“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
“Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
Buckingham Palace released a statement days before Markle and Harry’s tell-all interview saying that they were “very concerned” about the allegations, and that their HR team was investigating the claims.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex denied the claims to The Times, saying that the allegations were intended to undermine Prince Harry and Markle’s interview with Oprah, calling it a “calculated smear campaign.”
While the palace launched an investigation into allegations that Markle bullied royal staff, no such investigations were publicly made by the palace when Prince Andrew faced scrutiny over his involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Royal biographers accused the palace of having double standards.
She alleges that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17.
The day after US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the duke’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit was “denied in all respects,” Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing that Andrew would no longer hold his royal patronages and military titles.
“With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement sent to Insider. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”