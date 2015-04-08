This is the biggest reason you'll want to buy an Apple Watch

The first reviews for the Apple Watch arrived Wednesday morning. Though there’s room for improvement, the verdicts are overwhelmingly positive, with critics praising the watch’s exterior beauty and clever functionality.

But if you’re still scouring Apple’s website and these early reviews looking for the main selling point, this is probably it. Farhad Manjoo nailed it in his review for The New York Times:

By notifying me of digital events as soon as they happened, and letting me act on them instantly, without having to fumble for my phone, the Watch become something like a natural extension of my body — a direct link, in a way that I’ve never felt before, from the digital world to my brain. The effect was so powerful that people who’ve previously commented on my addiction to my smartphone started noticing a change in my behaviour; my wife told me that I seemed to be getting lost in my phone less than in the past. She found that a blessing.

Read the rest of his review here, and you can also read his “diary” from the first five days of wearing the Apple Watch here.

The Apple Watch is available on April 24, but pre-orders go live this Friday starting at midnight PST.

