The 25 Biggest Quarterly Losses In History

Oil damages of $33 billion contributed to a staggering $17 billion loss for BP this past quarter.



But compared to the worst losses of the subprime crisis (a shocking number coming from Fannie Mae) and the dot-com crash, BP doesn’t look so bad.

Not that this will console shareholders, who are down over 30% since April 19. With lawsuits and penalties hitting next quarter, who knows how much damage is yet to come.

