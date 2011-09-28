FAIL: The 16 Biggest Product Recalls So Far This Year

Photo: Fortyseven via flickr
No matter how many regulations are put in place, products are imperfect. There’s human error, and companies (or those within its supply chain) that are willing to trade safety for efficiency and sales.”Few people realise the volume of safety recalls that jeopardize the well-being of our families and children every month,” says Dan Verakis, founder and CEO of SafetyBook.org. “Reissued recalls are especially disturbing because it means people aren’t getting notified, millions of dangerous products remain in homes, and children get harmed as a result. Clearly, a product recall is a defective process.”
We’ve compiled the 16 biggest recalls in 2011, ordered by way of scale.
specialised bicycles with carbon forks manufactured by Advance Group were recalled in September after two reports cited that the brake component disengaged, posing a falling hazard.
The recall includes nine different models sold nationwide from June 2010 through August 2011at a price of $700 to $2,000.
For a complete list of the recalled models, visit the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
In March 2010, a three-year-old boy died from asphyxiation after his body was trapped when a metal futon bunk bed was lowered to the flat position. The weight of the futon bed prevented him from escaping.
A year later, Big Lots recalled about 30,000 of their futon bunk beds sold from January 2009 through April 2010.
After two reports of consumers becoming entangled in their beaded curtains, Tween Brands issued a recall of 36,000 products to play it safe.
The company was afraid that consumers who ran through the curtains would risk being strangled.
Infantino decided to recall more than 40,000 activity truck toys after receiving 28 reports of the beads detaching from the toy. Two of these reports cited young children choking on the beads.
The recall was issued for all Troy the Activity Truck sold from September 2009 through February 2011.
The plastic flowers decorating the sandals deemed to be a choking hazard if they became detached.
After eight reports of this happening, Target issued a nationwide recall for nearly 52,000 sandals sold from January through May 2011.
Approximately 75,000 crafts jewelry kits were recalled in June due to the presence of excessive levels of lead, prohibited under federal law.
EKSuccess Brands decided to play it safe and issued the warning for all Pearly Beads and Ribbon Bracelets kits sold nationwide from September 2009 through June 2011.
'Co-sleeper' is a type of infant bed where one side is lower than the other to allow positioning next to a standard bed for easier access to the infant.
In April, Arm's Reach Concepts issued a recall for about 76,000 of these beds after receiving 10 reports of infants becoming entrapped or falling between the raised mattress and the side of the bed-sleeper. The recall included all bed-side sleepers manufactured between September 1997 to December 2001.
In September, Pottery Barn decided their soft dolls could strangle children and issued a recall of 81,000 dolls.
The Audrey, Sophie and Chloe dolls have hair loops that can fit around a child's head, which could cause strangulation. All dolls sold between July 2006 through April 2011 are on the recall list.
My Michelle, a clothing store based in New York, issued a voluntary recall for about 90,000 articles of girls clothing with jewelry and decorative trim attached to the garments that contained high levels of lead, a toxic metal if ingested by young children.
Fortunately, no incidents have been reported before the recall, which included My Michelle clothing sold from January through March 2011.
After 11 reports of incidents where the bicycles' chains broke and caused the rider to lose control, Bridgeway issued a recall for 91,000 bikes sold between February through July 2011.
In July, more than 200,000 of these toys were recalled after seven injuries were reported. The Load 'n Go Wagon featured a plastic handle that became a laceration hazard if a child falls on it.
On June 29, a second recall was issued for approximately 240,000 wooden swing sets that were reportedly weakened due to rotting. This was the second such recall recently -- the former taking place in November 2009 for 275,000 playsets.
On June 5, Target expanded a recall for the child booster seats that were reportedly not properly securing children in place.The retail store received 10 additional reports of 'booster seat buckles opening unexpectedly, including three reports of bumps and/or bruises when a child fell forward out of the booster seat, hitting an object or the floor.'
The expanded recall included approximately 375,000 booster seats sold nationwide from January 2005 through June 2009. The previous recall took place in 2009 and included approximately 43,000 seats.
A black plastic ball attached to resistance cords sold at Target stores have caused permanent vision lost for two individuals.
In September, 447,000 cords sold from July 2009 through August 2011 were recalled after complaints circulated that the plastic ball could 'unexpectedly be released and strike the user.'
According to the the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, child-resistance packaging must be properly designed on all over-the-counter medicine containing acetaminophen. Although the bottle met the closure requirement, the accompanied dropper did not.
Rugby Laboratories, Inc. voluntarily issued a recall in June before any incidents.
On September 11, Cargill issued its second recall in a month for 185,000 pounds of 85% lean fresh ground turkey products due to possible contamination from a multi-drug resistant strain of Salmonella Heidelberg.
Previously, the meat producer issued a recall for 36 million pounds of ground turkey due to the same possibility.
The first half of 2011 resulted in 316 recall campaigns for nearly 6.8 million faulty vehicles.
Out of these, Toyota USA recalled the most vehicles with 2.5 million. Ford Motor Company took second place with more than 2 million.
