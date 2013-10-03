The 25 Biggest Landowners In America

REUTERS/Rick Wilking Liberty Media Corp. chairman (and #1 landowner) John Malone arrives at the annual Allen and Co. conference at the Sun Valley, Idaho Resort July 12, 2013.

Land

remains a hot investment, and America’s wealthiest individuals are snapping up property at breakneck speed.

The 100 biggest private landowners in the U.S. added 700,000 acres to their holdings in the past year, according to CNBC’s Robert Frank. That means they now control more than 30 million acres, or 2% of America’s land mass.

The Land Report has just released its list of America’s biggest private landowners for 2013.

Media tycoon John Malone, who owns 2.2 million acres — more than twice as much land as the state of Delaware — tops the list for the third year running. We’re taking a closer look at top 25 landowners. You can download the full report at The Land Report.

