A 'Price Is Right' Contestant Won A $US150,000 Audi R8 And Went Totally Bananas

Sheree Heil made “The Price Is Right” history today, becoming the biggest winner ever on the CBS daytime version of the show by walking away with an Audi R8 worth $US157,300.

The car is really impressive — the V8 engine delivers over 400 horsepower and it goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

But it’s not nearly as impressive as Heil’s energy and reactions — not just to winning the car, but at every point along the way.

She kissed and hugged host Drew Carey after winning a group challenge that gave her the chance to go for the big prize:

After learning the big prize was an Audi R8:

And that it came with $US10,000:

To win the car, Heil had to pick the correct price from five choices — by eliminating the wrong ones, one by one. Here’s her reaction to eliminating the first incorrect choice:

Halfway through the challenge, and still alive:

And victory:

Now watch the full video, Heil’s excitement is contagious:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.