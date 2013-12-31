A 'Price Is Right' Contestant Won A $US150,000 Audi R8 And Went Totally Bananas

Alex Davies

Sheree Heil made “The Price Is Right” history today, becoming the biggest winner ever on the CBS daytime version of the show by walking away with an Audi R8 worth $US157,300.

The car is really impressive — the V8 engine delivers over 400 horsepower and it goes from 0 to 60 mph in 4.6 seconds.

But it’s not nearly as impressive as Heil’s energy and reactions — not just to winning the car, but at every point along the way.

She kissed and hugged host Drew Carey after winning a group challenge that gave her the chance to go for the big prize:

Price is right audi r8 winnerYouTube Screenshot

After learning the big prize was an Audi R8:

The price is right audi r8 winYouTube Screenshot

And that it came with $US10,000:

The price is right audi r8 winYouTube Screenshot

To win the car, Heil had to pick the correct price from five choices — by eliminating the wrong ones, one by one. Here’s her reaction to eliminating the first incorrect choice:

The price is right audi r8 winYouTube Screenshot

Halfway through the challenge, and still alive:

The price is right audi r8 winYouTube Screenshot

And victory:

The price is right audi win YouTube Screenshot

Now watch the full video, Heil’s excitement is contagious:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.