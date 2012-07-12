A Las Vegas Man Went $5 Million Over Budget To Build This Insane Swimming Pool In His Yard

Photo: screenshot/NY Daily News

Real estate mogul Ramin Messian spent an absolute fortune—$7 million, to be exact—to build the largest private swimming pool in Las Vegas in his backyard.Between the costs of imported palm trees and two hot tubs–one filled with champagne—the project went around $5 million over budget. But Messian said if he had the chance, he’d do it all over again.



Messian’s mega-pool is being featured on an episode of HGTV’s “Million-Dollar Rooms.” Take a sneak peek and learn more about what went into this ridiculous pool here (via the New York Daily News).

