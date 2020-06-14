These are the 15 biggest games coming to the PlayStation 5, from a new 'Spider-Man' game to 'NBA 2K21'

Insomniac Games/Sony

The PlayStation 5 is coming this holiday season, according to Sony, and a ton of new games for the new console were just revealed.

From a new “Spider-Man” game to this year’s “NBA 2K” entry, the PlayStation 5 is getting a ton of new games.

Whether you’re looking for huge new sequels, like “Horizon Forbidden West,” major new entries in long-established franchises, like “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart,” or this year’s “NBA 2K” game, the PlayStation 5 has something for you.

These are the biggest games that were revealed during Sony’s big event last week!

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The PlayStation 5 is just months away, and this past week we got our first real look at games running on Sony’s next-generation game console.

Great news: Not only do those games look stunning, but Sony revealed a plethora of unknown titles and hotly anticipated sequels during its big PS5 reveal event.

From the new “Spider-Man” game to this year’s “NBA 2K” entry, these are the 15 most exciting new PS5 games we saw this week:

1. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales”

2. “Project Athia”

3. “NBA 2K21”

4. “Sackboy: A Big Adventure”

5. “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart”

6. “Stray”

7. “Ghostwire: Tokyo”

8. “Resident Evil 8/Resident Evil Village”

9. “Demon’s Souls” (Remake)

10. “Horizon Forbidden West”

11. “Bugsnax”

12. “Deathloop”

13. “Gran Turismo 7”

14. “Hitman 3”

15. “Little Devil Inside”

BONUS: Here’s the debut trailer for the PlayStation 5 console itself, which was also unveiled this past week!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.