25 Billionaires Who Are Giving Away Their Fortunes

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Young philanthropists dominated this year’s list of the 50 biggest donors in America, with three of the top five well under 40.Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, 28, came in only behind Warren Buffett on the annual list from The Chronicle of Philanthropy. He and wife Priscilla Chan gave 18 million shares of Facebook stock, valued at close to $500 million, to support education and health programs in Silicon Valley.



Even so, giving remained below pre-recession levels. The top 50 donors on The Chronicle’s list committed $7.4 billion to charity in 2012, down from $10.4 billion the previous year. The median gift was $49.6 million, down significantly from 2007’s high of $74.7 million, according to The Chronicle.

We’re looking at the top 25 donors on this year’s list; check out the complete list at The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

