Here Are The Americans Who Gave The Most Money To Charity Last Year

Philanthropists were especially generous in 2013.
According to The Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual list, the 50 biggest donors in America donated $US7.7 billion in 2013, a 4% increase over the previous year. The median gift was $US86.1 million, and 82 causes received gifts of $US1 million or more.
Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan have quickly ascended to the top of The Chronicle’s list. After giving away $US498.8 million last year, they doubled their charitable donations to close to $US1 billion in 2013.
Zuckerberg, 29, and Chan, 28, are also by far the youngest donors on the list, which skews much older than last year’s. The median age of the philanthropists was 72.5.
We’re looking at the top 25 donors on this year’s list; check out the complete list at The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
Amount donated in 2013: $100 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: Georgetown University, Washington, D.C.
Background: Frank McCourt founded McCourt Global, a real-estate development and private-equity firm, in New York and Los Angeles. He graduated from Georgetown in 1975 with a degree in economics. His father, both brothers, and one of his four sons are also Georgetown alumni.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $101 million
Net worth: $36 billion
Beneficiary: New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, N.Y.
Background: David Koch is the executive vice president of Koch Industries, an industrial conglomerate founded by his father, Fred Koch. He's served as a member of the New York-Presbyterian Hospital's Board of Trustees for 25 years. He and his brother Charles are also known for their large donations to the Republican party.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $103 million
Net worth: $7.7 billion
Beneficiary: Tsinqhua University in China and other groups
Background: Stephen Schwarzman is co-founder and chairman of the Blackstone Group, an investment firm.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $118.1 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: Weill Cornell Medical College and Carnegie Hall, both in New York, N.Y.
Background: Sanford Weill retired in 2006 as chairman of Citigroup, a financial-services company. The Weills have given a total of more than $US600-million the medical college and to Cornell University.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $121.7 million
Net worth: $2.6 billion
Beneficiary: John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., Columbia University Medical Center in New York, N.Y., Duke University in Durham, N.C., Mount Vernon Ladies' Association in Virginia, National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., Thomas Jefferson Foundation in Charlottesville, Va., the University of Chicago Law School and other groups
Background: David Rubenstein is a co-founder and co-chief executive of the Carlyle Group, a private-equity firm. He earned a law degree at the University of Chicago in 1973.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $130.5 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: The University of California at San Diego, Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation in South Dakota, South Dakota State University and other groups
Background: T. Denny Sanford is chairman of United National Corporation, a banking business in Sioux Falls, S.D. He has a home in the San Diego area and has donated to a number of medical-research organisations there.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $139 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: Salvation Army Northwest Division in Seattle, Wash., University of Washington School of Law, and Seattle Children's Hospital, Research and Foundation
Background: Jack MacDonald was a lawyer at the Seattle office of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. He left money that he had invested in a charitable trust after his father sold a meat company. Few people knew he was wealthy. He clipped coupons and rode the bus to avoid attention and set aside as much money as he could for charity. When he died in September, at the age of 98, MacDonald donated nearly his entire estate.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $143.5 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: Stanley Family Foundation in Norwalk, Conn., Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Mass., and other groups
Background: Ted Stanley founded MBI, a Norwalk, Conn., company that develops and markets collectible items. Stanley and his wife, who died in July, gave $US132.7-million to their Stanley Family Foundation.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $150.4 million
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Beneficiary: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Calif.
Background: Charles Munger is vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, an insurance and investment company. Although Mr. Munger left the University of Michigan before graduating, he became one of its most generous donors.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $151 million
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Beneficiary: Stanford University in Stanford, Calif.
Background: John Arrillaga co-founded Peery Arrillaga, a real estate development firm in Palo Alto, Calif. He graduated from Stanford in 1960 with a degree in geography.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $157 million
Net worth: $6.9 billion
Beneficiary: Broad Foundations in Los Angeles, Calif.
Background: Eli Broad is founding chairman of KB Home, a home builder, and of SunAmerica, a financial-services company.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $160 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University in New York, N.Y.
Background: Muriel Block and her late husband, Harold Block, owned commercial real estate in New York. She passed away in 2010 and earmarked her gift to Yeshiva University for biomedical research. Block also served on the board of the medical school's National Women's Division and gave the college a building in 2003 that it sold for nearly $US22 million.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $196 million
Net worth: $14 billion
Beneficiary: Columbia Business School and New York University Langone Medical Center, both in New York, N.Y., and other groups
Background: Ronald Perelman is chairman and chief executive of MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings, in New York. He has served on the business school's Board of Overseers since 1994.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $200 million
Net worth: $4.8 billion
Beneficiary: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor
Background: Stephen Ross founded the Related Companies, a New York real estate development firm. He also owns a majority stake in the Miami Dolphins football team. He said he donated money to the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor to inspire other alumni to give back.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $206 million
Net worth: $15.8 billion
Beneficiary: Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and EMP Museum, both in Seattle, Wash.
Background: Paul Allen founded Vulcan Capital investment company and co-founded Microsoft. He supports arts and culture, education, and social-service programs, primarily in the Pacific Northwest. Allen also created the EMP Museum in 2000 to showcase pop culture, rock music and science fiction paraphernalia.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $212 million
Net worth: n/a
Beneficiary: Jeffrey Carlton Charitable Foundation in Paramount, Calif.
Background: Jeffrey Carlton founded Press Forge, a Paramount, Calif.-company that processes metals, steel, and titanium for aerospace, nuclear, oil, and gas companies and the military. Carlton, who died in 2012 at age 61, left about $US212 million to a trust that will eventually become the Jeffrey Carlton Charitable Foundation.
Before he died, Mr. Carlton stipulated that the foundation's sole purpose would be to provide support for four nonprofits: American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (the fundraising arm of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital), Hoag Hospital Foundation, Paralysed Veterans of America, and Principles Inc. (the nonprofit side of Impact Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center).
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $219 million
Net worth: $24.4 billion
Beneficiary: Brian Wojcicki Foundation in Palo Alto, Calif. and Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in New York, N.Y.
Background: Sergey Brin co-founded Google, and Anne Wojcicki is a biotechnology analyst who co-founded the genetic-testing company, 23andME. Brin has written about his family's experiences with Parkinson's disease, and he and Wojcicki have previously given nearly $US95 million to the Michael J. Fox foundation.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $221.1 million
Net worth: $1.6 billion
Beneficiary: The Jacobs Technion-Cornell Innovation Institute at Cornell and NYC Tech, both in New York, N.Y., Jewish Community Foundation San Diego Donor Advised Fund, Dunaway Foundation in San Diego, Calif., and San Diego Public Library Foundation
Background: Irwin Jacobs is a co-founder of Qualcomm, a wireless-communications company. Irwin and Joan Jacobs give mostly in the San Diego area, but last year their largest donation, a pledge of about $US133-million, was made to establish the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Innovation Institute at Cornell NYC Tech. Irwin and Joan both graduated from Cornell University in 1954.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $225 million
Net worth: $8.5 billion
Beneficiary: Omidyar Network, Humanity United, Ulupono Initiative and HopeLab in Palo Alto, Calif.
Background: Omidyar founded the online auction company, eBay, in San Jose, Calif. His wife Pam is chairwoman of HopeLab, a Redwood City, Calif., nonprofit that develops technology to help critically ill children.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $250 million
Net worth: $5.6 billion
Beneficiary: Yale University in New Haven, Conn.
Background: Charles Johnson headed Franklin Resources, the parent company of Franklin Templeton Investments, which his father founded. He's also the majority shareholder of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. Johnson graduated from Yale in 1954, and recently gave the biggest donation the university has ever received from a living donor.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $296.2 million
Net worth: $2.8 billion
Beneficiary: Laura and John Arnold Foundation in Houston, Tex., and Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund in Boston, Mass.
Background: John Arnold founded Centaurus Energy, a hedge fund, and Laura Arnold is a former corporate lawyer. Their philanthropy supports programs to improve the reliability of scientific research, K-12 public education, the criminal-justice system, and public-policy practices.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $452 million
Net worth: $31 billion
Beneficiary: Arts, education, environment, public health and other causes
Background: Michael Bloomberg founded the financial data and news service company that bears his name. He also served three consecutive terms as mayor of New York from 2001 through 2013, and plans to spend more time on his philanthropic efforts now that he is out of office.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $750 million
Net worth: $2 billion
Beneficiary: Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation in The Woodlands, Tex.
Background: George Mitchell was the first to use hydraulic fracking in the Barnett shale field in Texas. He sold his company in 2002 to Devon Energy for $US3.5 billion. He died last year at the age of 94, leaving $US750 million to the foundation he established with his wife in 1978. Over the last 35 years, Mitchell gave away more than $US400 million.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
Amount donated in 2013: $992.2 million
Net worth: $19 billion
Beneficiary: Silicon Valley Community Foundation in San Mateo, Calif.
Background: Mark Zuckerberg is the co-founder and chief executive of Facebook, while his wife Priscilla Chan is a pediatrician. Their latest gift will support programs for children at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The couple previously donated $US100 million to New Jersey Schools.
Source: The Chronicle of Philanthropy
