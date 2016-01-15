The Oscars left out one major actor this year

On Thursday morning, this year’s Oscar nominations were announced. As with every year, there were a lot of snubs and surprises. One big snub, but no surprise, was that actor Oscar Isaac didn’t make the cut.

No, the snub wasn’t for his performance in “Star Wars,” but rather for a much smaller sci-fi movie called “Ex Machina.”

In “Ex Machina,” Isaac plays Nathan, a mad scientist unlike any mad scientist you’ve ever seen. Nathan is the secluded CEO of a big tech company who builds a life-like female robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander). In the movie, Isaac’s acting is so good that it feels effortless.

Nathan is a creepy and menacing character, a man who is completely secluded from all other humans, yet thinks he can make a robot that resembles a real person. However, Isaac’s charisma makes Nathan incredibly likable. The most memorable scene in the film involves Nathan doing a disco dance with one of his artificially intelligent creations. It is a perfect moment of comic relief in an otherwise dark story.

Oscars are all about big, flashy performances, and Isaac’s work in “Ex Machina” is rather subtle. He might not have gotten his due for “Ex Machina,” but Oscar will one day have his Oscar.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

