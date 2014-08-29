These Are The 10 Biggest Office Distractions

Whenever you get distracted — by that Tinder notification, text message from your mum, or whatever puppy pic is setting Twitter ablaze at the moment — it takes a full 25 minutes for you to fully re-acquaint yourself with whatever you were working on before.

Therein lies the danger of distraction: As you switch between tasks, your overall productivity goes down, even if it feels like you’re getting a lot done.

What’s worse, being distracted all the time actually erodes your attention span.

Let’s start by recognising what is distracting us, care of the productivity app WeekDone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.