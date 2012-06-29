Obamacare Fixes A Core Dysfunction In The Health System

Photo: Kevin H/Flickr

The Supreme Court’s lengthy decision upholding healthcare reform contains enough intricate twists and turns to fuel reams of law review analyses. But the majority opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts upholding the law’s core provision, the mandate that individuals pay a tax if they lack a health policy, should clear away one major obstacle to public acceptance of the reform: doubt about its constitutionality.

There's still a lot of hard work to be done to communicate the benefits of the 2010 law, as well as how much still needs to be done to make the American way of healthcare less dysfunctional.



