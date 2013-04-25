WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NFL Draft Busts Ever

Tony Manfred
On the eve of the 2013 NFL Draft, we took a look at what some of the most notorious busts ever are up today.

Some flamed out of the league and fell on hard times.

But to our pleasant surprise, many of the most infamous draft busts have had successful second careers.

Ryan Leaf was picked No. 2 overall by the Chargers in 1998

Now he's in a Montana prison on felony drug charges

Tim Couch was picked No. 1 overall by the Browns in 1999

Now he lives in Kentucky and works as a college football analyst for Fox Sports

Jamarcus Russell was picked No. 1 overall by the Raiders in 2007

Now he's attempting to lose 40 pounds and make a comeback after a two-year absence the league

Curtis Ennis was picked No. 5 overall by the Bears in 1998

Now he's the head coach at Bradford High School in Ohio

Ki-Jana Carter was picked No. 1 overall by the Saints in 1995

Now he runs a green energy company called ByoGlobe, and he wants to get into TV

Brian Bosworth was taken by the Seahawks in the 1987 Supplemental Draft

Now he's an actor. He had a small part in the remake of The Longest Yard

Charles Rogers was picked No. 2 overall by the Lions in 2003

After a string of legal issues, he entered a Houston rehab facility last winter

Andre Ware was picked No. 7 overall by the Lions in 1990

He's now a broadcaster for ESPN and ABC

Akili Smith was picked No. 3 overall by the Bengals in 1999

Now he's working toward getting his college degree and coaching high school football in San Diego

Cade McNown was picked No. 12 overall by the Bears in 1999

In 2008 he was appointed vice president of Thompson National Properties, a real estate investment firm

Hopefully none of these guys will be busts

