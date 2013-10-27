WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NFL Draft Busts Ever

The Cleveland Browns benched Brandon Weeden this week.

It’s too early to call him an all-time draft bust. But if he never starts again, he’ll join guys like JaMarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf on that dubious list.

We took a look at what some of these infamous draft busts are up to today.

Some guys have fallen on hard times, as you’d expect. But others are actually thriving in second careers.

