WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Biggest NFL Draft Busts Ever

Tony Manfred
Jamarcus russell fatYouTube

The Cleveland Browns benched Brandon Weeden this week.

It’s too early to call him an all-time draft bust. But if he never starts again, he’ll join guys like JaMarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf on that dubious list.

We took a look at what some of these infamous draft busts are up to today.

Some guys have fallen on hard times, as you’d expect. But others are actually thriving in second careers.

Ryan Leaf was picked No. 2 overall by the Chargers in 1998.

Now he's in a Montana prison on felony drug charges.

Source: ESPN

Tim Couch was picked No. 1 overall by the Browns in 1999.

Now he lives in Kentucky and works as a college football analyst for Fox Sports.

Source: Fox Sports

Jamarcus Russell was picked No. 1 overall by the Raiders in 2007.

Now he's attempting to lose 40 pounds and make a comeback after a two-year absence from the league.

Source: Bleacher Report

Curtis Ennis was picked No. 5 overall by the Bears in 1998.

Now he's the head coach at Bradford High School in Ohio.

Source: MaxPreps

Ki-Jana Carter was picked No. 1 overall by the Bengals in 1995.

Now he runs a green energy company called ByoGlobe, and he wants to get into TV.

Source: Big Lead Sports

Brian Bosworth was taken by the Seahawks in the 1987 Supplemental Draft.

Now he's an actor. He had a small part in the remake of 'The Longest Yard.'

Source: IMDB

Charles Rogers was picked No. 2 overall by the Lions in 2003.

After a string of legal issues, he entered a Houston rehab facility last winter.

Source: MLive.com

Andre Ware was picked No. 7 overall by the Lions in 1990.

He's now a broadcaster for ESPN and ABC.

Source: ESPN

Akili Smith was picked No. 3 overall by the Bengals in 1999.

Now he's working toward getting his college degree and coaching high school football in San Diego.

Source: Lost Letterman

Cade McNown was picked No. 12 overall by the Bears in 1999.

In 2008 he was appointed vice president of Thompson National Properties, a real estate investment firm.

Source: Reuters

Now see which draftees are thriving

NFL QUARTERBACK POWER RANKINGS: Where All 32 Starters Stand Right Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.