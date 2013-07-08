Here Are All The Big NBA Free Agency Signings You Missed Over The Holiday Weekend

An avalanche of NBA free agency signings hit over the July 4th holiday.
Three of the biggest prizes on the market — Dwight Howard (Houston), Andre Iguodala (Golden State), and Josh Smith (Detroit) — chose their destinations.
Here are the biggest signings that you may have missed.
- The Atlanta Hawks signed forward Paul Millsap to a two-year, $19 million deal. He replaces Josh Smith and Zaza Pachulia, who both left Atlanta in free agency.
- The Brooklyn Nets re-signed forward Andray Blatche to a one-year, $1.4 million deal. That’s a modest deal for a guy who played well last year, but is still a bit of a risk.
- The Chicago Bulls signed forward Mike Dunleavy to a two-year, $6 million deal. He fills the role that Kyle Korver had in 2011-12, the last time Derrick Rose was on the court for Chicago.
- The Cleveland Cavaliers signed point guard Jarrett Jack to a four-year, $25 million deal.
- The Dallas Mavericks signed point guard Jose Calderon to a four-year, $29 million deal.
- The Detroit Pistons signed forward Josh Smith to a four-year, $56 million deal. Detroit’s front court is now Smith, Greg Monroe, and Andre Drummond — which is interesting, at least.
- The Golden State Warriors signed forward Andre Iguodala to a four year deal, $48 million deal. The Warriors unloaded the contracts of Andris Biedrins and Richard Jefferson to make room for Iguodala, who took less money than he could have gotten from Denver.
- The Houston Rockets signed Dwight Howard to a four-year, $88 million deal.
- The Milwaukee Bucks signed guard OJ Mayo to a three-year, $24 million deal. He replaces Monta Ellis, presumably.
- The New York Knicks re-signed JR Smith to a four-year, $25 million deal. That’s the maximum they could have offered Smith.
The two biggest names left are Andrew Bynum and Monta Ellis. Bynum — who didn’t play at all last year due to a series of knee injuries — is rumoured to be looking at the Cavaliers and Mavericks. Ellis is reportedly interested in the Hawks and Nuggets.
Players can officially sign with teams starting on Thursday.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.