Here are all the big deals from the NBA's wild free agency period

Eric Gay/AP LaMarcus Aldridge was the biggest free agent to change teams.

The NBA’s free agency period is always a wild beginning to the summer that sees player movement shift the balance of power in the league.

This year was no exception, as we’ve seen the Cavaliers bring back most of their title contender roster, the Spurs shock everyone by landing LaMarcus Aldridge, and the Clippers and Mavericks battle it out for DeAndre Jordan.

Though some names haven’t been signed yet, most of the biggest free agents have gotten new deals.

Here’s a look the biggest moves thus far:

Other notable free agents still waiting to be signed:

Tristan Thompson

J.R. Smith

Josh Smith

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.