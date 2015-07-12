Here are all the big deals from the NBA's wild free agency period

Eric Gay/APLaMarcus Aldridge was the biggest free agent to change teams.
The NBA’s free agency period is always a wild beginning to the summer that sees player movement shift the balance of power in the league.
This year was no exception, as we’ve seen the Cavaliers bring back most of their title contender roster, the Spurs shock everyone by landing LaMarcus Aldridge, and the Clippers and Mavericks battle it out for DeAndre Jordan.
Though some names haven’t been signed yet, most of the biggest free agents have gotten new deals.
Here’s a look the biggest moves thus far:
- LeBron James re-signed with the Cavaliers for two years, $US47 million.
- LaMarcus Aldridge signed with the Spurs for four years, ~$US80 million.
- Marc Gasol re-signed with the Grizzlies for five years, $US110 million.
- Kevin Love re-signed with the Cavaliers for five years, $US110 million.
- Kawhi Leonard re-signed with the Spurs for five years, $US90 million.
- Jimmy Butler re-signed with the Bulls for five years, $US90 million.
- Draymond Green re-signed with the Warriors for five years, $US85 million.
- DeAndre Jordan re-signed with the Clippers for four years, $US88 million.
- Goran Dragic re-signed with the Heat for four years, $US90 million.
- Paul Millsap re-signed with the Hawks for three years, $US59 million.
- Dwyane Wade re-signed with the Heat for one year, $US20 million.
- Greg Monroe signed with the Bucks for three years, $US50 million.
- Tyson Chandler signed with the Suns for four years, $US52 million.
- Khris Middleton re-signed with the Bucks for five years, $US70 million.
- DeMarre Carroll signed with the Raptors for four years, $US60 million.
- Robin Lopez signed with the Knicks for four years, $US54 million.
- Wesley Matthews signed with the Mavericks for four years, $US70 million.
- Danny Green re-signed with the Spurs for four years, $US45 million.
- Brook Lopez re-signed with the Nets for three years, $US60 million.
- Monta Ellis signed with the Pacers for four years, $US44 million.
- Brandon Knight re-signed with the Suns for five years, $US70 million.
- Tobias Harris re-signed with the Magic for four years, $US65 million.
- Reggie Jackson re-signed with the Pistons for five years, $US80 million.
- Lou Williams signed with the Lakers for three years, $US21 million.
- Rajon Rondo signed with the Kings for one year, $US10 million.
- Iman Shumpert re-signed with the Cavaliers for four years, $US40 million.
- Kosta Koufos signed with the Kings for four years, $US33 million.
- Paul Pierce signed with the Clippers for three years, $US11 million.
- Thaddeus Young re-signed with the Nets for four years, $US50 million.
- Arron Afflalo signed with the Knicks for two years, $US16 million.
- Amare Stoudemire signed with the Heat for one year, $US1.5 million.
Other notable free agents still waiting to be signed:
- Tristan Thompson
- J.R. Smith
- Josh Smith
