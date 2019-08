Myths about the human body perpetuate themselves in Hollywood fiction. Sometimes these myths develop a life of their own.  Yale University neurologist and the editor of the Science-Based Medicine blog, Dr. Steven Novella, reveals one of biggest myths that we often believe about the human brain.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.