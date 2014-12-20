These Will Be The 12 Biggest Movies Of 2015

Disney/Marvel Disney may have one of the best movie lineups next year.

2015 is going to be one of the biggest years at the box office in a long time.

Not only are we getting a new “Star Wars” movie, but we’ll finally see the next “Avengers” grouping, which has been nearly three years in the making.

Those two movies alone have the potential of being billion-dollar films.

In comparison, 2014 only had one movie gross $US1 billion — “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”

Through plenty of sequels and reboots, we’re counting down the movies that will be the biggest at theatres next year. It’s going to feel like the early ’90s with Arnold Schwarzenegger back as the Terminator and dinosaurs roaming around in “Jurassic World.”

Mark these dates down in your calendar.

