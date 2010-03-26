Today's Biggest Movers On The S&P 500

Let’s take a look at what’s moving on the S&P 500:
Gainers:
- American International Group Inc (AIG): $35.51 / +7.05%
- JDS Uniphase Corp (JDSU): $11.92 / +6.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN): $136.04 / +6.25%
- QUALCOMM Inc (QCOM): $42.59 / +5.98%
- Best Buy Co Inc (BBY): $43.39 / +5.37%
Losers:
- Genzyme Corp (GENZ): $51.67 / -6.61%
- Red Hat Inc (RHT): $29.04 / -5.41%
- ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG): $25.05 / -4.02%
- Paychex Inc (PAYX): $31.31 / -3.18%
- McCormick & Co Inc (MKC): $38.29 / -2.74%
