Today's Biggest Movers On The S&P 500

Let’s take a look at what’s moving on the S&P 500:



Gainers:

American International Group Inc (AIG): $35.51 / +7.05%

JDS Uniphase Corp (JDSU): $11.92 / +6.52%

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN): $136.04 / +6.25%

QUALCOMM Inc (QCOM): $42.59 / +5.98%

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY): $43.39 / +5.37%

Losers:

Genzyme Corp (GENZ): $51.67 / -6.61%

Red Hat Inc (RHT): $29.04 / -5.41%

ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG): $25.05 / -4.02%

Paychex Inc (PAYX): $31.31 / -3.18%

McCormick & Co Inc (MKC): $38.29 / -2.74%

