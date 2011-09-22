The 10 Americans Who Earned The Most Money In The Past Year

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger, Woods via JRParis on Flickr, Zuckerberg via EZineMark

Most of America’s richest people had a good year, according to the brand new Forbes 400. Altogether they are 12% richer than last year. Some billionaires did even better, including a mix of corporate heirs, entrepreneurs, investors and tech stars. George Soros came in second, up $8 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg came in first, up $11 billion.

