This is the biggest mistake men make when grooming their eyebrows

Sarah Jacobs Eyebrow grooming expert Sania Vucetaj says men over-pluck the center of their brow at an epidemic level.

Most men, if they don’t do anything else with their eyebrows, will tweeze at least one part of it: the middle.

If nothing else about brow grooming has filtered down to men, the imperative that the unibrow be eliminated has at least gotten through.

Unfortunately, men are going a little bit too far with it, according to brow grooming expert Sania Vucetaj, owner of Sania’s Brow Bar, who has been tweezing and trimming both men’s and women’s eyebrows for 25 years.

Vucetaj, who uses only tweezers and scissors in her grooming, prefers all her clients to have full, natural-looking brows.

When I had my eyebrows groomed by her, she told me I was over-plucking in the center. She held up her tweezers vertically along the side of my nose’s inner bridge, showing me where my brow is supposed to end in the center and where I’ve over-plucked.

It’s apparently supposed to end closer to the start of your nose. “Rule of thumb: always,” Vucetaj told me.

Oops! Apparently, I’m not alone in making this mistake. Vucetaj told me it’s the biggest mistake men make when they groom their own eyebrows.

“Men sometimes shave too much, or tweeze too much, or go close up into the mirror,” she said. “And before you know it, they’re overdone.”

Why is this so important to avoid? “It actually makes all your features look wide apart,” Vucetaj told me.

When it comes to to tweezing your eyebrows, take an expert’s advice: less is more.

