The 16 Biggest Mass Layoff Announcements Of The Past Year

We’re expecting the March jobs report Friday, and expectations are that nonfarm payroll employment will increase by 193,000.



The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 7.7 per cent.

While the labour market has been trudging along slowly, mass layoffs in the past year have weighed on employment.

We drew on Bloomberg data to highlight the 16 biggest layoff announcements since April of last year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.