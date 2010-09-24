The 13 Biggest Billionaire Losers Of 2010

It’s been a great year for American rich people, with the Dow up around 10%.
But some of them managed to lose money, according to the new Forbes 400.
The biggest losers include four finance guys. Raj Rajaratnam dropped off the list following insider trading charges. Stephen Schwarzman lost $600 million as Blackstone shares fell. Fidelity’s Edward Johnson and Charles Schwab both lost around $1 billion, due to low trading volume.
Some fell in the list due to wealth transfer to heirs.
In tech, the biggest loser was Craig McCaw of Clearwire.
2009 net worth: $1.5 billion
2010 net worth: ???
What happened: Raj lost most of his wealth after being arrested for insider trading last October. His Galleon fund is winding down.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $4.7 billion
2010 net worth: $4.1 billion
What happened: Schwarzman's Blackstone Group (BX) is down nearly a quarter in a year.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $1.65 billion
2010 net worth: ???
What happened: Shares of Clearwire are down from last year.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $1.75 billion
2010 net worth: ???
What happened: We assume the 91-year-old has been giving away wealth to heirs and charity. He also owns 20% of the Cincinnati Reds.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $3.2 billion
2010 net worth: $2.4 billion
What happened: The Beanie Baby king has lost money on hotel and real estate investments.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $8 billion
2010 net worth: $7.1 billion
What happened: His family's Fidelity Investments has fought a price war with rivals Schwab and Vanguard. The 80-year-old is moving toward retirement and has passed money on to his kids.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $11 billion
2010 net worth: $10 billion
What happened: Natural decay. We assume the scion of the Mars candy dynasty has been passing money to his kids -- along with colonial American preservation societies. The candy company may also be down in value.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $11 billion
2010 net worth: $10 billion
What happened: Unknown. Little is known about Forrest's younger brother, of whom there are no available photos.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $11 billion
2010 net worth: $10 billion
What happened: Natural decay. The younger sister of the Mars dynasty gives to classical music and equestrian groups.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $4.7 billion
2010 net worth: $3.7 billion
What happened: Schwab had a terrible year as his corporation (SCHW) dropped 20% in value. People are trading less and using cheaper online rivals. Chuck was also one of the biggest losers of the decade.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $3.7 billion
2010 net worth: $2.7 billion
What happened: Since taking his company public in 2009, Murdock's Dole (DOLE) is down around 25%. The 87-year-old health nut also has vast real estate holdings, which are still bleeding.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $3 billion
2010 net worth: $2 billion
What happened: Bad economy? Kohler is CEO of a private toilet and plumbing company -- and construction is down.
Source: Forbes 400
2009 net worth: $3.5 billion
2010 net worth: $1.7 billion
What happened: Actually NOT A BAD YEAR for Hughes. The founder of Public Storage (PSA) has been shifting assets to his daughter, Tamara Gustafson. He also donated $1.3 million to a Republican interest group.
Source: Forbes 400
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.