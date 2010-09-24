The 13 Biggest Billionaire Losers Of 2010

It’s been a great year for American rich people, with the Dow up around 10%.



But some of them managed to lose money, according to the new Forbes 400.

The biggest losers include four finance guys. Raj Rajaratnam dropped off the list following insider trading charges. Stephen Schwarzman lost $600 million as Blackstone shares fell. Fidelity’s Edward Johnson and Charles Schwab both lost around $1 billion, due to low trading volume.

Some fell in the list due to wealth transfer to heirs.

In tech, the biggest loser was Craig McCaw of Clearwire.

