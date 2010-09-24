The 13 Biggest Billionaire Losers Of 2010

It’s been a great year for American rich people, with the Dow up around 10%.

But some of them managed to lose money, according to the new Forbes 400.

The biggest losers include four finance guys. Raj Rajaratnam dropped off the list following insider trading charges. Stephen Schwarzman lost $600 million as Blackstone shares fell. Fidelity’s Edward Johnson and Charles Schwab both lost around $1 billion, due to low trading volume.

Some fell in the list due to wealth transfer to heirs.

In tech, the biggest loser was Craig McCaw of Clearwire.

Raj Rajaratnam LOST AT LEAST $500 MILLION -- Dropping off the list

2009 net worth: $1.5 billion

2010 net worth: ???

What happened: Raj lost most of his wealth after being arrested for insider trading last October. His Galleon fund is winding down.

Stephen Schwarzman LOST $600 MILLION (17%)

2009 net worth: $4.7 billion

2010 net worth: $4.1 billion

What happened: Schwarzman's Blackstone Group (BX) is down nearly a quarter in a year.

Craig McCaw LOST AT LEAST $650 MILLION -- Dropping off the list

2009 net worth: $1.65 billion

2010 net worth: ???

What happened: Shares of Clearwire are down from last year.

Carl Henry Lindner LOST AT LEAST $750 MILLION -- Dropping off the list

2009 net worth: $1.75 billion

2010 net worth: ???

What happened: We assume the 91-year-old has been giving away wealth to heirs and charity. He also owns 20% of the Cincinnati Reds.

Ty Warner LOST $800 MILLION (25%)

2009 net worth: $3.2 billion

2010 net worth: $2.4 billion

What happened: The Beanie Baby king has lost money on hotel and real estate investments.

Edward Johnson LOST $900 MILLION (11%)

2009 net worth: $8 billion

2010 net worth: $7.1 billion

What happened: His family's Fidelity Investments has fought a price war with rivals Schwab and Vanguard. The 80-year-old is moving toward retirement and has passed money on to his kids.

Forrest Mars LOST $1 BILLION (9%)

2009 net worth: $11 billion

2010 net worth: $10 billion

What happened: Natural decay. We assume the scion of the Mars candy dynasty has been passing money to his kids -- along with colonial American preservation societies. The candy company may also be down in value.

John Mars LOST $1 BILLION (9%)

2009 net worth: $11 billion

2010 net worth: $10 billion

What happened: Unknown. Little is known about Forrest's younger brother, of whom there are no available photos.

Jacqueline Mars LOST $1 BILLION (9%)

2009 net worth: $11 billion

2010 net worth: $10 billion

What happened: Natural decay. The younger sister of the Mars dynasty gives to classical music and equestrian groups.

Charles Schwab LOST $1 BILLION (21%)

2009 net worth: $4.7 billion

2010 net worth: $3.7 billion

What happened: Schwab had a terrible year as his corporation (SCHW) dropped 20% in value. People are trading less and using cheaper online rivals. Chuck was also one of the biggest losers of the decade.

David Murdock LOST $1 BILLION (27%)

2009 net worth: $3.7 billion

2010 net worth: $2.7 billion

What happened: Since taking his company public in 2009, Murdock's Dole (DOLE) is down around 25%. The 87-year-old health nut also has vast real estate holdings, which are still bleeding.

Herbert Kohler LOST $1 BILLION (33%)

2009 net worth: $3 billion

2010 net worth: $2 billion

What happened: Bad economy? Kohler is CEO of a private toilet and plumbing company -- and construction is down.

B. Wayne Hughes LOST $1.6 BILLION (51%)

2009 net worth: $3.5 billion

2010 net worth: $1.7 billion

What happened: Actually NOT A BAD YEAR for Hughes. The founder of Public Storage (PSA) has been shifting assets to his daughter, Tamara Gustafson. He also donated $1.3 million to a Republican interest group.

