The Real Winner Of "The Biggest Loser": The Winner's Husband (VIDEO)

On this morning’s “Live! With Regis & Kelly,” “The Biggest Loser” winner Olivia Ward talked about her winning 129-pound weight loss and her husband’s own surprise transformation.



Deciding he did not want to be the “fat husband,” he lost 113 pounds at home while Ward was filming.

All without shirtless weigh-ins and Jillian Michaels screaming in his face.

Host Kelly Ripa made sure to point out that men have an easier time losing weight than women.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.