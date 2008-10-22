Biggest Loser: Wachovia Out $23.9 BILLION In Q3

This is quite a record Wachovia just set…

Reuters: Wachovia Corp (WB.N) on Wednesday posted a $23.9 billion third-quarter loss, a record for any U.S. lender in the global credit crisis, underscoring the challenges Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) will face after it acquires the big lender.

The loss totaled $11.18 per share, and followed a $9.11 billion loss in the second quarter.

Wachovia said results included an $18.7 billion writedown of goodwill. About two-thirds related to its retail and small-business operations, where a troubled $118.7 billion portfolio of “option” adjustable-rate mortgages lies. Most of the rest related to commercial banking operations, and some to asset management and wealth management operations.

The bank said the loss per share was $2.23 excluding items. Analysts on average expected a loss of 27 cents per share, according to Reuters Estimates.

Wachovia announced results after Wells Fargo this month agreed to pay $15.1 billion for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based lender, without any government backing to cover potential loan losses. The value fell by Tuesday to about $14 billion because Wells Fargo’s share price has declined.

Keep reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.