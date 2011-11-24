The Biggest Loser In The Urban Meyer Mess Is The University Of Florida

Photo: AP

When Urban Meyer announced that he was retiring he said he wanted to “put focus on [his] family and life away from the field.” He also “relished the opportunity” to watch his own three kids play sports. Now, 11 months later, he is done focusing and relishing and is ready to return to the sidelines as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes.But while the Ohio State job must have been too sexy to turn down, the University of Florida must feel like the jilted ex-wife.



In its first season under Will Muschamp, the Gators have struggled to a 6-5 record. And now it could get worse. According to WKMG in Orlando, Meyer will be raiding the Florida Gators coaching staff, and bringing “several current UF assistants” with him to Ohio State.

Hey, nothing like kicking a school when it’s down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.