NBC Announces The Maiden Voyage Of The "Biggest Loser" Cruise

Love NBC’s “The Biggest Loser?” Enough to board a “Loser”-themed ship and diet for seven days?



If you answered yes, you might want to ask yourself that question again. But OK, here are the details:

This November, the show’s trainer Bob Harper will lead the “fun-filled, guilt-free” cruise (this is from the press release), which will leave from Miami and stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Harper will be visible to fans during a two-hour keynote speech and a cocktail mixer. Otherwise, he’ll likely be doing crunches in the ship’s plushest suites while the cruisegoers enjoy exercise classes and cooking demonstrations — not to mention low-calorie meals.

How much to get into floating fat camp? Prices start at $1,295 per person.

