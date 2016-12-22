The biggest food, drink, and lifestyle trends of 2016, according to Foursquare

Madeline Stone

Pokémon Go, dim sum, and travel to Cuba were all big in 2016.

That is, at least, what location-intelligence company Foursquare found after it dug through its data from the past year.

To create the following infographic, it combined user ratings, check-ins, and implicit ratings on both of its apps: Foursquare City Guide, where users can discover new places, and Foursquare Swarm, the check-in app.

4sq 2016Foursquare

