The 16 Biggest Mass Layoffs Of The Year

Earnings season has been pretty disappointing this quarter, as company after company reports weaker-than-anticipated sales.



As employers look to rein in costs, there has been one area they’re quick to cut: headcount.

Already this year, more than 283,000 people were fired according to Challenger grey & Christmas.

Of those laid off, nearly 60 per cent were dismissed because of a corporate restructuring or cost cutting move.

Business Insider dug through corporate filings, press releases, and data through Bloomberg to assemble a list of the North American companies that have been hardest hit by layoffs.

Figures are based on announced numbers, meaning cuts may be partially underway or set to start later this year.

