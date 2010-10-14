Meet The 25 Land Barons Who Collectively Own 1% Of America

America’s #1 land baron

Remember the great railroad and cattle barons of the 19th century? Turns out they still own a huge part of the country.The 25 biggest landowners in America own 20 million acres — nearly 1% of the country — according to new data from The Land Report.



Many of them inherited land bought cheap at the turn of the century. Others are self-made millionaires, including John Malone, who just purchased the 290,000 acre Bell Ranch back in August.

Ted Turner tops the list, with more than 2 million acres spread across 12 states.

