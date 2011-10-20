The 25 Biggest Land Barons In America

John Malone takes the cake

Photo: AP

America’s 25 biggest landowners around 1% of the country, a staggering fact considering the vast size of the U.S.And they’re continuing to buy up real estate, according to the latest data from The Land Report.



This year, Liberty Media chairman John Malone nabbed the top spot on the list from his friend Ted Turner after he bought a million acres of woodland in Maine and New Hampshire.

Other notable names on the list (although not in the top 25): Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns a huge tract of land in Texas for his space exploration venture, and eccentric billionaire David Murdock, who owns nearly the entire island of Lanai.

Check out the full Land Report 100 here.

